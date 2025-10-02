Teacher’s Day: Wema Bank Launches 2025 Challenge To Celebrate Impactful Educators

In celebration of the 2025 International Teacher’s Day on October 5, Wema Bank has announced the launch of the “Wema at 80 Teachers Day Challenge,” an initiative aimed at recognizing and rewarding exceptional teachers across Nigeria whose impact has shaped generations of students.

The bank disclosed in a statement that the challenge is designed to spotlight teachers whose dedication and influence have left a lasting legacy in their schools and communities.

2025 edition invites students and graduates to post an 80-second video on Instagram, X, Facebook, or TikTok, narrating the story of an unforgettable teacher whose influence has touched multiple lives over the years.

Participants are expected to mention the teacher’s name, their school, tag Wema Bank, and use the hashtags “Wema at 80 Teachers Day” and “Teachers with a Legacy of Impact” to join the campaign. The initiative is open to people of all ages, including those who left school many years ago, and entries can feature teachers from primary, secondary, or tertiary institutions.

Speaking on the initiative, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Wema Bank, Moruf Oseni, described teachers as “the quiet architects of every nation’s future,” noting that their resilience and sacrifices have produced generations of innovators and leaders.

“At Wema Bank, we believe it is important to honor these educators, not just with words, but with recognition that puts their names and legacies in the spotlight. The Wema at 80 Teachers Day Challenge is our way of celebrating them and encouraging Nigerians to give their teachers the flowers they deserve,” Oseni stated.

The Teachers’ Day Challenge has become an annual tradition for Wema Bank. In the past two years, the bank has honored 10 outstanding teachers across Nigeria, distributing a total of N13 million in cash prizes and gifts to educators who have demonstrated exceptional commitment to their students’ development.

For this year’s edition, 10 remarkable teachers will be shortlisted from all entries. Three will receive significant cash prizes, while two others will receive complimentary gifts, ensuring that all celebrated teachers feel appreciated whether they win or not.

Abimbola Agbejule, Head of Corporate Sustainability at Wema Bank, noted that this year’s challenge holds special significance as it coincides with the bank’s 80th anniversary. She described the campaign as a reflection of Wema Bank’s enduring legacy of empowering communities and honoring those who inspire future generations.

“Teachers are the backbone of every success story, and this challenge is our way of giving them their flowers,” Agbejule said.

Beyond rewards, the Wema at 80 Teachers Day Challenge seeks to ignite a culture of gratitude and storytelling, encouraging Nigerians to pause, reflect, and appreciate the educators who mentored and guided them.

As Wema Bank marks eight decades of impact, the initiative reinforces the bank’s commitment to supporting education, empowering individuals, and celebrating those who build the nation through knowledge and character.