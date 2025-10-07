Teachers’ Day: Jigawa Mulls Teachers’ Devt Agency

As part of its commitment towards producing qualitative teaching force in the state, the Jigawa State Government has announced its intention to create an agency known as Teacher Development Agency, (JITDA).

Governor Umar Namadi, who disclosed this on the occasion of the 2025 World Teachers’ Day, (WTD) celebration at Nuhu Sanusi Durbar Ground in Dutse, noted that the proposed agency when established, would focus exclusively on teacher training, re-training and professional capacity development.

The governor confirmed that an executive bill is before the State Assembly for passage into law for the establishment of the agency, which he said forms part of his administration’s commitment to teachers’ welfare, continuous professional training, and recruitment to strengthen the education sector across the state.

He said: “The objectives of the Bill therefore include, among others, enhancing the capacity of teaching and nonteaching staffs at both the basic and post-basic levels.”