October 6, 2025
Teachers’ Day: Anambra Declares Tuesday School-Free Day

In honour of Teachers’ Day celebrated across Nigeria on Sunday, Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State, has declared Tuesday, October 7, a school-free day.

This is contained in a statement issued by the state’s Commissioner for Education, Prof Ngozi Chuma-Udeh, in Awka, the state capital.

“In view of the fact that the 2025 World Teachers’ Day fell on a Sunday, Mr Governor has approved Tuesday as a school-free day to celebrate and honour teachers in the state.

“Furthermore, the Solution Parents League will have their mega endorsement march in appreciation of Soludo’s revolution in the education sector.

“The Association of Private School Owners will join the Solution Parents League for the endorsement march.

“Accordingly, all teachers, parents, and proprietors/proprietresses are expected to assemble at the Alex Ekwueme Square, Awka, by 8:00 a.m. prompt, to give honour to whom honour is due.”

