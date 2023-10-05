Teacher’s Car Crushes Pupil To Death At Lagos School

A tragedy unfolded at Isiu Grammar School in the Ikorodu area of Lagos State when a car struck a 10-year-old student, identified as Rofiat, within the school premises.

New Telegraph gathered that Rofiat had reportedly joined her friends on the school playground as they prepared to end the school day before the incident occurred on Friday, September 29

According to reports, a vehicle that had been parked by a teacher known as Dele some distance away began to roll backwards in her direction after a while.

The young female junior class student, who was unaware of the approaching Nissan car, was struck during this incident.

A resident of the area said, “We were told that the incident happened around 1 p.m. The car had been parked there since morning when the teacher arrived. We don’t know how it managed to move from the position.

“Meanwhile, Rofiat was backing the moving vehicle. The moment the vehicle hit her, the impact made her hit her forehead on the ground. It was other students who rushed to call the teachers who came to the scene and found her motionless.

“She was taken to Isiotu General Hospital where she was admitted and attended to. It was later that the medical staff members there discovered that her case had become critical.

“That was when they referred those who took her there to Agbowa General Hospital. On getting to Agbowa, she was immediately taken to the emergency section where she was later confirmed dead.

“Following her death, some police officers came to the school premises to take photographs and also interrogated some teachers who were on duty when the incident happened.”

A police source, speaking to the platform, disclosed that the owner of the car was detained after he visited the police station to report the incident.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the incident.

Hundeyin said, “Yes, it happened. The owner of the car was taken into custody. An investigation is ongoing.”