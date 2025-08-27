Teachers’ Anguish Over Minimum Wage Exclusion

The disturbing development sparked by the recent protest by teachers across the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja who embarked on an over 100- day strike due to the failure of Area Councils to implement the minimum wage for teachers is quite unfortunate and clearly avoidable. In fact, it has multidimensional implications for the wellbeing of the teachers, their dependents and educational development therein.

It is indeed surprising that about a year after President Bola Tinubu signed the minimum wage bill into law on July 29, 2024, following its passage by the National Assembly on July 23, 2024 several teachers, not only in the FCT but some other states are yet to benefit from it. These include Abia, Adamawa, Ebonyi, Enugu, Gombe, Kaduna, Yobe and Zamfara states, with one lame excuse or the other given for it.

It would be recalled that in October 2024, media reports revealed that 12 states of the federation were still paying teachers, especially those under the employment of the local government councils, the paltry N18,000 minimum wages. That obnoxious development means the teachers in the 12 states were receiving the old N18,000 minimum wage and had not even enjoyed the N30,000 approved by the late former President Muhammadu Buhari.

This sad situation triggers some important questions. For instance, were the states yet to pay the teachers the minimum wage denied their allocations from the Federation Account for those months? Have they not been making some money as part of the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR)? And how did they expect the teachers to deliver their best in terms of quality education delivery to the acclaimed future generation of Nigerians?

Indeed, the open neglect of the welfare of the teachers is psychologically demeaning, as if they are of no significance to the development of the states concerned. Yet, they act as the catalysts for sustainable quality education delivery. For instance, globally several countries offer generous welfare packages for teachers, including high salaries, benefits, and support systems.

Such nations include Luxembourg, Switzerland, Germany, Canada, and Australia. They are frequently cited as leaders in this area. Others include the UAE and Qatar, known for offering attractive tax-free salaries and comprehensive benefits packages. These keep reflecting in their rapid socio– economic development.

The all-important role teachers play in the intellectual and moral upbringing of the youths should not be downplayed

Similarly, on the African continent countries such as South Africa, Egypt, Kenya, Ghana, Morocco and Namibia are recognised for mouth-watering welfare packages for their teachers.

In South Africa teachers receive $2,500 to $4,000 as monthly salaries. There are no reported incidents of delay or denial of their basic rights for work done. This is commendable. But unfortunately, according to the data obtained from the Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT), the aforementioned states are yet to implement the minimum wage.

For Enugu, the NUT said the minimum wage had not been implemented, although the state government added N50,000 to the salaries of workers, including teachers, and labelled it an enhanced wage award. In Gombe, the data from the NUT revealed that the minimum wage had not been implemented for primary school teachers. In Kaduna State, the government blamed non-implementation on teachers’ verification exercise.

Such utter disregard for the teachers’ welfare is responsible for the decision by many Nigerian youths not to choose teaching as their profession. According to ResearchGate less than 10% of Nigerians studying education in universities actually want teaching as their career of choice. This is really demeaning.

In response to this ugly situation the National President of the NUT, Titus Amba, said: “Let the minimum wage reach all workers so everyone will feel a part of it. It is unfair for those not getting the higher wage and it will affect the balance of education delivery.” We share in his thoughts. In fact, one aspect of the delay in payment of the workers’ minimum wage is that it has happened before.

Back in June 2015 it was reported that 23 out of the 36 states refused to pay the minimum wage, as earlier agreed. Curiously, within the same period of the debt profile of the same states literally rose to the rooftop! And the lifestyle of some of the governors who could not pay was on the frivolous side. That sickening scenario questions the manner of democracy that plays out in the country.

As efforts are being made to review the Constitution, an amendment should be inbuilt to make it compulsory for the states to pay the minimum wage as agreed and as at when due, with the teachers included, devoid of disrespect to the noble profession.

The all-important role teachers play in the intellectual and moral upbringing of the youths should not be downplayed. Instead, their welfare in addition to their training and retraining should be of top priority to the state governments.

So also should the provision of an enabling environment of stable electric power supply, books and relevant teaching equipment be made available. Doing so will guarantee a brighter future for our children that most of us dream of, to place Nigeria amongst the fastest developing economies in the comity of nations.