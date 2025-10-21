New Telegraph

October 21, 2025
Teacher Who Killed 8-Year-Old Jailed For Life In South Korea

A South Korean court has sentenced a teacher to life in prison for fatally stabbing an eightyear-old girl, in a case that shocked the nation. Myeong Jae-wan, 48, killed Kim Hae-neul, after luring her into a classroom in the central city of Daejeon in February.

Prosecutors had sought the death penalty for Myeong, saying that the victim’s family had asked for a harsh punishment, reports the BBC.

But the court said that while “the risk of reoffending is high, it is difficult to conclude” that Myeong must be executed.

Myeong said that she would reflect on her mistakes for the rest of her life.

She said her judgement had weakened at the time of the stabbing as she was receiving mental health treatment.

