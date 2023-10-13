Teacher Stabbed To Death In French School

Authorities in Northern France are currently examining the incident of a terrorist attack after a man with a knife killed a teacher and hurt multiple others at a school on Friday.

New Telegraph gathered that the incident occurred at Arras, a town of about 42,000 people about 25 miles southwest of Lille and close to the Belgian border.

Lower House of Parliament MPs took a leave of absence in support of the victims, while President Emmanuel Macron’s office said that he was on his way to the scene.

Gérald Darmanin, the French interior minister, said that a suspect had been arrested and was in police custody.

France’s national antiterrorism prosecutor’s office said in a statement that it had opened an investigation, but it did not provide details about the suspect or his motivations.

French officials did not immediately identify the victims or provide details about how the attack unfolded.

While attacks on schools are rare in France, this stabbing struck a raw nerve in the country.

It occurred almost three years to the day after Samuel Paty, a 47-year-old history teacher who showed caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad in class to illustrate free speech, was beheaded by an Islamist fanatic.

More recently, a Spanish language teacher at a high school in the southwest of the country was stabbed and killed by a 16-year-old student, although terrorism was ruled out in that case.

France was struck by large-scale Islamist terrorist attacks in 2015 and 2016, followed by a string of smaller but still deadly shootings and stabbings in subsequent years, often carried out by lone assailants.