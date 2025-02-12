Teacher Fatally Stabs 8-Year-Old In S’korea

Share

A teacher has fatally stabbed an eight-yearold girl at an elementary school in South Korea, in an incident that has shocked the nation.

The female teacher, who is in her 40s, confessed to stabbing the student in the central city of Daejeon, police said.

The girl was found with stab wounds on the second floor of a school building at 18:00 local time (09:00 GMT) Monday and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The teacher was beside her with stab wounds that police said might be self-inflicted, reports the BBC.

South Korea’s acting president Choi Sang-mok yesterday ordered an investigation into the case and urged authorities to “implement necessary measures to ensure such incidents never happen again”.

