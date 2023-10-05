Teacher Drags To Court Over Alleged N760, 000 Fraud

A 36-year-old teacher, Emmanuel Ogunbameru on Thursday appeared before an Okitipupa Chief Magistrates’ Court in Ondo State over alleged N760,000 fraud.

The accused is facing two charges related to felony and advance fee fraud.

The Police Prosecutor, Inspector Ayodeji Omoyeigha, informed the court that on April 17, around 10:00 a.m. at No. 96, Ikoya Road, Okitipupa in the Okitipupa Magisterial District, the defendant, along with another person who is still at large, committed a felony.

Omoyeigha stated that the defendant had fraudulently obtained the sum of N760,000 from one Oluwasegun Ehinmosan by falsely claiming that he would purchase certain goods for him but failed to do so.

According to Omoyeigha, the offences are contrary to Sections 516 and 419 of the Criminal Code, Cap. 37, Vol. I, Laws of Ondo State, 2006.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges levelled against him.

Chief Magistrate Mr Philip Akinlosetu granted the defendant bail in the amount of N200,000 and required one surety who can provide the same amount as bail.

Akinlosetu added that the surety, who must reside within the court’s jurisdiction, should also provide evidence of having paid taxes to the state government for the past two years.

He adjourned the case till Oct. 26 for further hearing.