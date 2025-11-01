Teacher Bags Life Imprisonment For Assaulting 9-Year-Old Boy

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) on Saturday disclosed that a Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court in Abuja has sentenced a 19-year-old teacher, Abdullahi Abbass, to life imprisonment for raping his nine-year-old pupil.

In a statement issued by the National Press Officer, Vincent Adekoye, the agency hailed the conviction as a major win in its fight against sexual violence.

According to the statement, the judgment was delivered by Justice M. Osho–Adebiyi of the Federal Capital Territory High Court in Abuja.

The agency said the convict, who worked in a private school in the Kwali Area Council, lured the victim after school hours on March 19, 2025, and raped him through the anus.

The agency added that the victim reported the incident to his mother, leading to the suspect’s arrest and prosecution.

Abbass was arraigned on two counts of rape and sexual abuse and was convicted on October 29, 2025, under Section 2 of the Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) Act, 2015, which prescribes life imprisonment.

“The convict was the class teacher of the victim. On the 19th March 2025, after school hours, he sent another pupil to call the victim from their home.

He thereafter took the victim down the street where he lived and raped the male victim through the anus,” the statement read in part.