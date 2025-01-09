Teacher Arrested For Assaulting 3-Year-Old Pupil

Share

A private school teacher, Stella Nwadigo, has been arrested by officers of the Lagos State Police Command for allegedly assaulting a three-year-old pupil, Michael Abayomi, in a school in the Ikorodu Local Government Area of the state.

Nwadigo, a teacher in ChristMitots School in Isawo, Ikorodu, was apprehended by the law enforcement agency following criticism that trailed a less than three minutes video where the pupil was slapped severally by the teacher.

In the video, Abayomi was seen standing before the teacher who continuously beat him for not being able to write numbers 16 and 62 effectively. The teacher was arrested yesterday by the police inside the school.

Share

Please follow and like us: