Teacher Arraigned For Assaulting 3-Year-Old Pupil

Stella Nwadigo, a teacher at Christ-Mitots International School in Ikorodu, Lagos State, was arraigned on Thursday before Magistrate M.O. Kusanu at the Ogba Magistrate Court for allegedly assaulting a three-year-old pupil, Abayomi Micheal.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Nwadigo was arrested by the Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency in collaboration with the police following the assault of a three-year-old pupil while she was trying to impart knowledge to him in a school session.

To curb the repetition of similar abusive acts, the agency and police have called on the public to report any such events to any of its offices.

Nwadigo was arraigned after a viral video showed how she repeatedly slapped the young child while teaching him to write the number six.

The video has led to Nwadigo’s arrest and subsequent suspension by the school’s management while Abayomi was reportedly hospitalized due to the incident.

According to the Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency in a statement shared on X, Nwadigo pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The agency confirmed that two charges were read to the defendant during the court session.

The court granted Nwadigo bail at ₦200,000 with the condition of providing two verifiable sureties.

The statement further disclosed, “Her defence counsel applied for bail, which the court set at ₦200,000 and two verifiable sureties. The case is adjourned to the 18th of January, 2024, for trial.”

However, she has been remanded in a correctional facility pending the fulfilment of her bail conditions.

