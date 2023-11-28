Teach For Nigeria’s innovative teaching method boosts learning, education

A non-governmental organisation focused on education development and modern pedagogy, especially in schools in underserved communities in Lagos, Ogun and some other states, Teach For Nigeria (TFN), has pledged its readiness to boost qualitative education delivery through quality teaching in schools.

The Chief Executive Officer, Folawe Omikule, disclosed this while appraising the feedback from the stakeholders’ engagement carried out in Ogun State with school heads, learners, and community leaders.

During the stakeholders’ engagement, which was held between November 6 and 9, the organisation visited Remo, Ijebu, Sagamu and Egba zones of the state, where the TFN team met leaders of the schools, community leaders where TFN operates, as well as other key stakeholders in the state’s education project so as to have first-hand feedback on the programme.

The stakeholders’ engagement, it was gathered, encompassed classroom visits and town hall meetings, which Omikunle noted, provided TFN with invaluable first-hand feedback from the communities they serve.

“It was an opportunity to gather genuine insights and align our vision by sharing expectations with our stakeholders. We are confident that this engagement will significantly contribute to our overarching goal of deepening our impact in the state,” she said.

While recalling that since the partnership between Ogun State and Teach For Nigeria began in 2017, there has been a remarkable transformation in the state’s educational landscape, the Chief Executive Officer further explained that TFN has recruited, trained and placed over 1,200 TFN Fellows across 404 schools, and has also positively impacted more than 83,000 students in the state.

According to her, these dedicated TFN Fellows have executed various projects in their schools and communities with a view to addressing systemic challenges that hinder the delivery of quality education.

Omikunle added: “Furthermore, our efforts have extended to the development of 87 school leaders through Teach For Nigeria’s School Leadership Development Programme, and additional 44 alumni of TFN Fellows who are making significant contributions to education delivery in the state.

Besides, other noteworthy projects carried out by TFN in the state, include the Talent Mine Academy, a tuition-free school in Ota, as well as other initiatives such as Project Sportivate and Recyclearn Initiative, which have left a lasting impact on the state’s education landscape.

During the state’s stakeholders’ engagement, Omikule noted that the TFN Team had the opportunity to interact, interface with the various stakeholders, especially heads of schools and government officials to inquire about the impact of the programme on the state’s education.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of Ogun State TESCOM, Evang Olalekan Ifede, in his remarks, described Teach For Nigeria as an asset to the state. “Teach For Nigeria has trained all secondary school teachers in Ogun State, while classrooms managed by TFN Fellows are different from others,” he said.

Lauding the activities of Teach For Nigeria in the state, the Head Teacher, Baptist Nursery and Primary School, Idiaba, Abeokuta, T. A. Rufai stated: “TFN Fellows have done wonders in my school. Other states should embrace Teach For Nigeria because of the success in Ogun State. They should visit us to learn first-hand about the programme’s impact.”

According to the Chairman of Ogun State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Dr Femi Majekodunmi, the presence of Teach For Nigeria in Ogun State has really transformed their schools and communities.

He, however, commended the management of TFN, saying the organisation is working to ensure that all children in Nigeria have unfettered access to quality education.

Similarly, the Head Teacher of Baptist Nursery and Primary School, Bode-Ijaiye in Abeokuta, Mrs A. D. Ogunkoya, who is also the Chairperson, Abeokuta South AOPSHON, noted that TFN is playing a vital role in empowering Nigerian youths to become agents of change.

“The TFN Fellows voluntarily expose learners to knowledge beyond the traditional confines of the classroom,” she added. On her part, the Head of School, AUD Primary School, Imeko-Afon, Alayide S. O, pointed out that the classrooms managed by TFN Fellows in the school are more organised than other classes.

The Fellows, she noted, use innovative teaching methods, empathise with learners, and always leverage positive discipline in the schools.