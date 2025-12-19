Tea Linked To Stronger Bones In Older Women

A new study from Flinders University, Australia has offered insight into how two of the world’s most popular beverages, coffee and tea, may influence bone health in older women.

The research, published in the journal ‘Nutrients,’ followed nearly 10,000 women aged 65 and older over a decade to explore whether their daily habits of sipping coffee or tea were linked to changes in bone mineral density (BMD), a key indicator of osteoporosis risk.

Osteoporosis is a major global health concern, affecting one in three women over 50 and contributing to millions of fractures each year. With coffee and tea consumed daily by billions worldwide, understanding their impact on bone health is critical.

Until now, evidence has been mixed, and few studies have tracked these relationships over such an extended period. The Flinders University team analysed data from the Study of Osteoporotic Fractures, using repeated measures of both beverage intake and BMD at the hip and femoral neck, areas strongly associated with fracture risk.