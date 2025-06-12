Tea, Berries, Apples Linked To Longer Life Span –Study

Share

New research has found that those who consume a diverse range of foods rich in flavonoids, such as tea, berries, dark chocolate, and apples, could lower their risk of developing serious health conditions and have the potential to live longer.

Findings of the study are published in the journal ‘Nature Food’. According to the study, increasing the diversity of flavonoids within your diet could help prevent the development of health conditions such as type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease (CVD), cancer and neurological disease.

Flavonoids are found in plant foods like tea, blueberries, strawberries, oranges, apples, grapes, and even red wine and dark chocolate.

The study was led by a team of researchers from Queen’s University Belfast, Edith Cowan University Perth (ECU), Australia and the Medical University of Vienna and Universitat Wien in Vienna, Austria.

The study tracked more than 120,000 participants ageing from 40 to 70 years old for more than a decade.

Study co-lead, Professor Aedín Cassidy from the Co-Center for Sustainable Food Systems and Institute for Global Food Security at Queen’s, said, “We have known for some time that higher intakes of dietary flavonoids, powerful bioactives naturally present in many foods and drinks, can reduce the risk of developing heart disease, type 2 diabetes, and neurological conditions like Parkinson’s.

