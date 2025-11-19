TDA Couture Founder Bags African Fashion Designer’s Award

…as Fashion Entrepreneur of the Year 2025

Founder of TDA Couture, Dare Aliu, has been awarded the prestigious African Fashion Designer’s Award as Fashion Entrepreneur of the Year 2025.

The award recognizes his outstanding leadership in the fashion industry, commitment to elevating African couture, and remarkable ability to fuse entrepreneurial excellence with artistic innovation.

Since the establishment of TDA Couture, Aliu has distinguished himself as a visionary whose work continues to redefine the narrative of African fashion. His designs are admired for their craftsmanship, originality, and cultural richness, resonating with audiences across continents and securing a strong presence on global runways and red carpets.

Through his dedication to preserving African aesthetics while translating them into modern couture expressions, Aliu has positioned TDA Couture as a brand that embodies elegance, authenticity, and the highest standards of design.

This year’s award stands as a significant milestone in his journey. It highlights the years of creativity, strategic growth, and resilience that have elevated TDA Couture from a homegrown label to an internationally respected fashion house.

In his remarks following the announcement, Aliu expressed his gratitude for the recognition and acknowledged the collective efforts of the artisans, collaborators, clients, and supporters, who have contributed to the brand’s success.

He stressed that the award reinforces his commitment to pushing African fashion to the forefront of global luxury.

Under his leadership, TDA Couture has expanded its presence through international showcases, bespoke collaborations, and a growing influence in the global fashion market.

Aliu’s vision extends beyond design; he continues to champion local talent, empower emerging creatives, and advocate for sustainable practices within the fashion industry.

His impact is felt not only through the garments he creates but also through the opportunities he helps build for others.

The African Fashion Designer’s Award is regarded as one of the continent’s most respected platforms honouring individuals who are shaping the future of fashion in Africa and beyond.

Aliu’s recognition as Fashion Entrepreneur of the Year 2025 underscores his position as one of the leading forces driving innovation, cultural pride, and economic growth within the creative sector.

TDA Couture remains committed to celebrating African heritage through thoughtfully crafted collections that blend tradition with contemporary sophistication.

As the brand continues to grow, this achievement serves as motivation to elevate African fashion on the world stage further and inspire the next generation of designers.