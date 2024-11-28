TD Jakes Breaks Silence After Health Scare

Share

American non-denominational Christian pastor and motivational speaker, TD Jakes has broken his silence after suffering a health scare during a sermon in Dallas, United States (US).

New Telegraph recalls that during a live-streamed sermon on Sunday, November 24, 2024, the 67-year-old cleric sat on a stool and was about to finish a prayer when he lowered the microphone and began shaking.

Following the incident in a video shared on Instagram on Wednesday, the church leader appeared to be wearing a green baseball cap and sunglasses and seated in a wheelchair.

In the post, the Bishop of The Potter’s House reflected on the experience while acknowledging the privilege of serving God’s people and the importance of relying on divine strength. He also thanked God that his condition was not a stroke.

Jakes thanked the healthcare team that assisted him. He also extended his appreciation to the countless individuals who prayed, sent messages, and expressed their support. The church has yet to elaborate on what may have caused the health scare.

“A special thank you to God and the medical professionals in our city whose speed and expertise were beyond exceptional. “My job is to recuperate and reflect on God’s protection. I owe it to my amazing family and church members to rest and ruminate as He restores me towards His service. “As God calls us to honor the Sabbath, I’m reminded that rest is not a weakness – it is a divine gift. “While I continue to be strengthened by His grace, I stand in awe of my family and the tremendous leadership team that surrounds me. “Together, we press forward, steadfast in the work the Lord has set before us. I’ve heard from friends from the global community who expressed God’s love in ways that were astonishing! God’s faithfulness was unmistakable to all those present.” the statement reads.

