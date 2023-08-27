TCON Tasks FG on Communication Infrastructure, Special FX Window for Telcos

Following the appointment of the new Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani, by President Bola Tinubu, the Association of Telecommunications Association of Nigeria (ATCON) has harped on the need to expand the national communication infrastructure. ATCON noted that the appointment of a relatively young minister with an IT background already shows that a dynamic approach to the industry is being targeted.

The umbrella body for telecommunications companies, however, said that there were still fundamental challenges facing the industry, especially at the physical layer – in- infrastructure, which if unresolved will impede success in the application layers where most of the digital jobs reside. In a statement signed by the president of ATCON, Tony Emoekpere, the body noted that issues ranging from funding, security and permits still bedevil the industry despite the several strides made by the regulatory bodies.

It identified areas to focus by the new government to include but not limited to the creation of a special FX window for operators in the industry, passing the Critical National Infrastructure Bill into law, implementation of agreement on Right of Way, multiple taxation/regulation; among others. “The success of the new Minister is our success.

We recommend that he constitutes an Industry Think Tank Team to help him fast track growth and development in the sector. He needs expertise of industry associations to embark on projects, and programmes that would speed up the growth, efficiency and effectiveness of the Nigerian telecom and ICT sector.

“The Association of Telecommunications Companies of Nigeria (AT- CON) is poised and ready to work with the Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy to make his tenure impactful and we wish him success,” the statement added.