TCN: Vandals, Rainstorm Responsible For Kaduna Power Collapse

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has attributed the collapse of a transmission tower in Kaduna, which has thrown parts of the state into darkness, to alleged work of vandals and severe weather.

The TCN’s General Manager of Public Affairs, Ndidi Mbah, in a statement made available to newsmen on Saturday, said tower No. 7 along the Kaduna town line I and II in Rigasa community” collapsed on Thursday, September 18, after a heavy downpour and windstorm.

Reeling out the possible cause, the Transmission Company said the situation was worsened by human sabotage which cut bulk power supply to some Kaduna Electric distribution load centres, particularly those feeding parts of Kaduna South.

However, the company said in a bid to reduce the impact, it had advised the Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company (KEDC) to reroute supply.

It further noted that areas such as Kinkinau, Yan Tukwane, Kabala West, Unguwan Muazu and Kaduna North were not affected and continued to receive electricity.

The TCN also apologised to affected residents, asking for patience while they continue to work around the clock to build a new tower.

“The tower collapse caused a cut in the transmission of bulk power to some Kaduna Electric distribution load centres, particularly the ones through which they supply some parts of Kaduna South.

“While inspecting the site of the incident, however, TCN’s linemen discovered that vandals had carted away some of the tower members, making it susceptible to collapse.

“However, to ensure that the impact of the incident is curtailed, TCN has advised Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company to link its 33kV Mogadishu feeder with 33kV Abakwa feeder to enable electricity customers in Mogadishu to have access to power supply,” it stated.

“Our engineers are already at the site of the incident, dismantling the collapsed tower members to enable them to clear the site and commence the re-erection of a new tower.

“We apologise for the inconvenience the incident has caused the affected customers in Southern Kaduna, and we sincerely appreciate their patience and understanding as we continue to work around the clock to build a new tower.

“Please note that every effort is being made to minimise the duration of the outage.”