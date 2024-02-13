TCN to prudently finance the impleIkeja Electric bags IMS recertification

The Ikeja Electric’s Integrated Management System (IMS) had been recertified after an intensive review of its policies, processes and procedures. A statement yesterday by the Head, Corporate Communications, Ikeja Electric Plc, Mr Kingsley Okotie, also said the IMS certification collapsed various management systems into a single, overall comprehensive, and harmonised management system, increases efficiency and effectiveness, motivates employees, improves document management, internal and external communication, amongst other benefits.

He stated that the development is a testament of IE’s dedication to providing premium services in electricity distribution to customers and in line with Good International Industry Practices (GIIP). While presenting the certificates, the Deputy lead auditor, Bluestar Management Systems Pvt. Ltd, Mrs Oyenike Shobowale, congratulated the Board, Management and Staff of the company on the outstanding feat, setting it as a global brand. She said: “Ikeja Electric is the new pace setter on the energy value chain and other stakeholders need to step up their game in their dealings with the company. It is important, however, to keep reviewing the system and making improvements.” Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Ikeja Electric, Mrs Folake Soetan, speaking during the presentation ceremony at the company’s corporate headquarters, Mrs Folake Soetan, expressed delight at the latest additions to the organisation’s kitty, which, she said, further reinforced the company’s unwavering commitment to the promotion of environmental sustainability, safety and well-being of stakeholders, and satisfactory customer experience. She said: “Electric remains resolute in prioritizing Quality, Health, Safety, and Environment in our daily business operations and this recertification is a testament to our consistent efforts to uphold the highest standards in all we do.”

The Head, Quality, Health, Safety & Environment, IE, Engr. Jamiu Badmos, said: “Achieving the feat of three distinctive certifications at once is the first of its kind in our industry and it covers the ISO 9001:2015 on Quality Management Systems, ISO 14001:2015 on Environmental Management Systems and ISO 45001:2018 on Occupational Health & Safety Management Systems. This marks a milestone in our journey towards a future that is both technologically advanced and environmentally responsible.” Jamiu reiterated that this was not just a source of pride, but a charge to meet up with the zero-fatality mandate set by the company’s board and management.