TCN To Connect New Bauchi Transmission Substation To Grid

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has announced that it has commenced the construction of a turn-in-turn-out along the 330kV Jos-Bauchi-Gombe transmission line to connect the new Bauchi 330kVTransmission Substation to the grid.

General Manager, Public Affairs, TCN, Ndidi Mbah, in a statement posted on Wednesday also explained that work began today, June 10, 2025, and is expected to be completed by June 14, 2025.

She stated that during the construction period, Gombe and Biu Transmission Substations will receive power through the Dadin-Kowa Hydro Power Plant and Maiduguri Substation, supported by the Maiduguri Emergency Power Plant (MEPP).

She added that as a result, there will be a temporary reduction in bulk electricity supply to Jos and Yola Electricity Distribution Companies for onward distribution to their customers in Bauchi, Gombe, Ashaka, Savannah, Damaturu/Potiskum, and Biu.

According to her, only Yolaand Jalingo will, however, experience full power outages during the five-day project duration.

Mbah said: “A new transmission tower is also being installed to enhance the resilience and flexibility of the network, allowing the Bauchi and Gombe Substations to act as mutual backups in the event of maintenance or fault Additionally, Jos will be able to supply Bauchi Substation directly through a132kV transmission line whenever the primary 330kV connection via Gombe is unavailable. This arrangement enhances power reliability, diversifies transmission routes, and improves emergency response efficiency.

“TCN remains committed to strengthening Nigeria’s electricity infrastructure to facilitate a more stable and effective bulk power supply. The company appeals for the patience of affected consumers during the period and assures that normal electricity delivery will resume immediately after the project’s completion.”

