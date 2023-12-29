TCN: Terrorists Attack More Power Towers In North East

Boko Haram terrorists have reportedly attacked three more transmission towers along the Maiduguri-Damaturu line with the use of explosives, killing an officer of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) in the process.

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), which confirmed the attack on its facility, said the incident occured on Thursday, December 28, 2023.

It would be recalled that only last week, the TCN announced that vandals destroyed two transmission towers supplying electricity to parts of the North East, leaving Borno and Yobe without supply.

The company said one of its towers, tower T372 around Katsaita Village in Yobe State was vandalised on Thursday, bringing down the 330kV transmission tower which pulled down tower T373 along the same transmission line route.

Spokesperson at TCN, Mrs. Ndidi Mbah lamented in a statement she issued on the latest incident on Friday in Abuja.

“In addition to the destruction of the three towers, the very sad incident also cost the life of an NSCDC officer.

“It’s truly another very sad day for us at TCN, with this incident, especially with the loss of life of the NSCDC official.

“TCN commiserate with the family of the deceased and the NSCDC for this very sad and shocking incident.”