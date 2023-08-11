TCN Targets 100% Efficiency In Delivery Of Bulk Power To DisCos

To reduce power interruptions in Port Harcourt

The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), Engr. Sule Ahmed Abdulaziz has said that the company targets 100% efficiency in the delivery of bulk power to distribution companies (DisCos) in Nigeria.

He said, “We must commit to very efficient delivery of bulk power to DisCos 100% efficiency is our target. No more, no less.”

This was disclosed in a post on TCN’s verified Twitter handle on Friday, August 11, 2023.

TCN also urged Nigerians to note that when it initiates power interruption, it is not out of negligence, but for a critical reason.

It explained that for every outage time and equipment downtime, TCN loses revenue in line with the Service Level Agreement (SLA).

Meanwhile, TCN has said that it will reconduct a transmission line in Rivers State.

This raises the hope that in the next 12 months, Port Harcourt’s Electricity Distribution Company would be able to transmit an additional 485 megawatts (MW) to its customers.

TCN’s General Manager for Public Affairs, Ndidi Mbah, in a statement, said the company was in the process of reconducting double-circuit transmission lines in Port Harcourt.

She said, “The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) recently handed over the site for the reconductoring of the 8km Port Harcourt Main-Port Harcourt Town transmission line and the 10km Alaoji-Aba 132kV double circuit transmission lines in its Port Harcourt Region to a contractor for execution.

“The handing over of the site for the project was done on the 8th of August 2023 by Engr. O.E.A. Ajiboye, General Manager, Transmission Services.

“He stated that the project is essential and will increase the line capacity, allowing for the transmission of up to 200MVA (485MW) of bulk power through the Port Harcourt Main and Port Harcourt Town Transmission Substations to Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company Limited.

“The project, expected to be completed in 12 months, aims to further reduce power interruptions, and enhance power stability. The upgrade will support ongoing transformer reinforcement efforts by the TCN-World Bank across Transmission regions.”