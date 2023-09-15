TCN Substation In Birnin Kebbi Caught Fire

A fire broke out at the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) sub-station in the early hours of Friday in Birnin Kebbi, the capital of Kebbi State.

New Telegraph gathered that the fire incident started around 12:30 a.m. as the loud explosion was heard at the TCN station, which is situated behind the Mechanic Village in Birnin Kebbi metropolis.

Although, as of the time of filing this report, the cause of the fire outbreak is yet to be ascertained, but it is coming hours after the National Grid collapsed on Thursday, September 14.

The fire incident at the TCN station in Birnin Kebbi occurred shortly after another incident on the Kainji/Jebba 330 kilovolt (KV) line, which caused the national grid to collapse, resulting in a nationwide power outage.

The Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, stated that this incident led to a generation loss of approximately 356.63MW.