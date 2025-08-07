TCN Sensitises Lagos Communities On Vandalism Menace

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) on Thursday held a sensitisation programme in Ogijo and Odogunyan communities in the Ikorodu area of Lagos State, engaging traditional rulers, steel manufacturers, and residents on the growing menace of vandalism of power infrastructure in the region.

Speaking during the event, Mr. Mojeed Akintola, General Manager of the TCN Lagos Region, lamented that a significant portion of the company’s budget earmarked for expansion is now being diverted to repair vandalised transformers and power towers.

“Most of the funds meant for new installations are now used to fix damaged infrastructure. We appeal to traditional leaders to caution their subjects against destroying TCN installations. Vandalism not only affects our operations but also plunges entire communities into darkness,” he said.

Akintola urged community leaders, Community Development Associations (CDAs), and security agencies to work collaboratively to curb the vandalism menace.

Also speaking, Mr. Seyi Onabajo, Principal Manager (Lines), TCN Lagos Region, revealed that the company has spent over ₦55 billion between 2021 and 2025 to repair vandalised power towers, cables, and transformers.

“This money was originally intended to expand our network and improve power supply. Unfortunately, due to persistent vandalism, it’s now being used for repairs,” he said.

Onabajo also warned against illegal constructions under TCN’s Right of Way (RoW), noting that such activities hinder operations and pose significant risks.

The Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Ogijo Police Station, CSP Fatoberu Oyekan, called on TCN to strengthen partnerships with the civilian Joint Task Force (JTF) to combat vandalism. He also urged communities to support legal proceedings by providing evidence and appearing in court when vandals are prosecuted.

“Many cases are dismissed due to lack of witnesses. If the community fails to show up in court, the magistrate has no choice but to release the suspects. Let us follow cases of vandalism to a logical conclusion,” he advised.

The District Officer, Ikorodu Central, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), CSC Adekunle Dokunmu, urged steel manufacturers in the area to reject stolen cables and metals brought in by vandals. He called on them to work with TCN to identify and report anyone attempting to sell such stolen items.

“If we all work together, we can stop this threat and protect national infrastructure,” he said.

Chief Joseph Giwa, one of the traditional leaders in attendance, praised TCN for the initiative and suggested that the sensitisation programme be held monthly. He pledged to take the message back to the grassroots and urged the company to increase patrols around its installation sites.

“We’ll speak to our people, but TCN must also intensify surveillance,” he added.

The event ended with renewed commitments from stakeholders to collaborate and strengthen efforts to protect public infrastructure from vandalism.