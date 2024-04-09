TCN sends 3,009MW to 11 discos

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) sent out 3,009 MegaWatts (MW) to the 11 electricity distribution companies (DisCos) in Nigeria. This is contained in its Independent System Operator load profile platform, seen by New Telegraph yesterday.

The 3,009MW was sent out on Sunday at 5.39pm, according to the data, which showed that Dandikowa and Delta Gas generated 0MW. It further revealed that the SO sent out 4,045.17MW to 11 DisCos on April 6, 2024 and the GenCos produced an average of 4,045MW on the same day. According to the information, on April 5, 2024, the SO sent out an average of 4,066MW to the 11 DisCos while the GenCos produced an average of 4,123MW on the same day