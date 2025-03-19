TCN Restores Bulk Power Supply To Eko, Ikeja Discos

Share

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has announced restoration of normal bulk power supply to Eko and Ikeja Electricity distribution companies.

It stated that this would enable them resume full electricity distribution to their customers in Lagos State. General Manager, Public Affairs, TCN, Ndidi Mbah, in a statement yesterday, also said the restoration was made possible following the successful completion of repair works on a section of the 330kV transmission line between towers 420 and 422 of the Osogbo-Omotosho transmission network.

She added that the repairs, which addressed a snapped power line, were completed at 8:55 p.m. on Saturday, March 15, 2025.

Recall that TCN had last week attributed the drop in bulk power supply within the Eko and Ikeja franchise areas to a transmission line cut that occurred between Towers 420 to 422 on the Omotoso – Ikeja West 330kV transmission line on Saturday, March 9, 2025.

According to Mbah, the temporary drop in bulk power supply has caused significant load shedding within the Eko and Ikeja franchise areas.

Meanwhile, Mbah also said in another statement that TCN has commenced the upgrade of its 2x45MVA to 2x100MVA power transformers at the Agbara 132/33kV Transmission Substation in Ogun State, under the Lagos region.

