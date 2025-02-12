New Telegraph

February 12, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
February 12, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Business
  3. TCN: Restoration Ongoing…

TCN: Restoration Ongoing In Abuja Vandalised Underground Transmission Line

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) says restoration work is ongoing on the vandalised underground transmission line near the Millennium Park, Abuja. Mrs Ndidi Mbah, TCN’S General Manager, Public Affairs, disclosed this in a statement in Abuja on Tuesday.

Mbah said that the company was focusing on replacing the damaged cable, and reconnecting it to the transmission network with a view to restoring bulk power supply through the line.

She disclosed that the TCN’S engineers in collaboration with expert cable jointers were working tirelessly to complete the repairs as quickly as possible to ensure the restoration of normal bulk power supply.

”We recognise the critical importance of maintaining a stable and reliable power supply, particularly in the metropolis.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Deeone Accuses VeryDarkMan Of Using NGO Money To Buy Range Rover
Read Next

Jojo Cries Out, Says My Success Not Tied To Nedu
Share
Copy Link
×