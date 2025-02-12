TCN: Restoration Ongoing In Abuja Vandalised Underground Transmission Line

Share

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) says restoration work is ongoing on the vandalised underground transmission line near the Millennium Park, Abuja. Mrs Ndidi Mbah, TCN’S General Manager, Public Affairs, disclosed this in a statement in Abuja on Tuesday.

Mbah said that the company was focusing on replacing the damaged cable, and reconnecting it to the transmission network with a view to restoring bulk power supply through the line.

She disclosed that the TCN’S engineers in collaboration with expert cable jointers were working tirelessly to complete the repairs as quickly as possible to ensure the restoration of normal bulk power supply.

”We recognise the critical importance of maintaining a stable and reliable power supply, particularly in the metropolis.

Share

Please follow and like us: