TCN Replaces Chair

The Tourist Company of Nigeria Plc (TCN) has appointed Mrs. Erejuwa Gbadebo as the new chairman to replace Chief Anthony Idigbe.

In a statement signed by the new chairperson, the changes, which took effect from July 22, 2025, were the outcome of an emergency voard meeting convened to address mounting governance concerns.

The company explained that the removal of Idigbe was necessitated by multiple issues bordering on conflict of interest and interpersonal conduct, citing concerns over conflict of interest linked to his role as a director in the firm serving as the company secretary.

Idigbe was also accused of adopting an overbearing approach in his leadership, marked by condescending behaviour towards fellow board members.

According to TCN board, his action had disrupted the collegial atmosphere necessary for effective boardroom deliberations and decision-making.

The new chairman, Gbadebo, has a wealth of experience and is expected to restore confidence in the board’s leadership as her appointment marks a significant milestone in the company’s efforts to strengthen corporate governance and reposition the company for better operational and strategic outcomes.