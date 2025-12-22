TCN Records 5,801.84mw Peak In 2025 –MD

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) yesterday said it recorded a transmission peak of 5,801.84 megawatts (MW) on March 4.

The Managing Director of TCN, Mr Sule Ahmed Abdulaziz, made the disclosure in his end-of-year message to staff, partners and stakeholders. Abdulaziz said the feat was a historic milestone which occurred during the year, adding that it was the highest peak electricity generation ever delivered on the national grid.

He described 2025 as a remarkable and historic year for the company and the Nigeria’s power sector. “A highlight of our progress came on March 4, when TCN transmitted an all-time peak generation of 5,801.84 MW nationwide.”

On the same day, a maximum daily energy of 128,370.75 megawatthours (MWh) was delivered across the country—the highest ever recorded in Nigeria’s history.”

He attributed the achievement to deliberate investments in infrastructure rehabilitation, expansion of transformer capacity and sustained maintenance of transmission assets across the network.

Abdulaziz also said TCN’s wheeling capacity had increased to 8,700MW, positioning the company to better support the nation’s growing electricity demand.

“This year, we made deliberate strides to strengthen our infrastructure, rehabilitate ageing assets, and expand transformer capacity across the country.

”With these efforts, TCN’s wheeling capability has grown to 8,700MW,” he said. Abdulaziz said that between January. 2024 and November.

2025, the company inaugurated 82 new power transformers, adding over 8,500 Megavolt-Amperes (MVA) to the national grid. Abdulaziz, however, said that infrastructure vandalism remained a major threat to grid stability. According to him, 131 vandalism incidents were recorded across TCN’s network between January and November.