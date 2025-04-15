TCN Reconnects 132kv Owerri-Ahoada Transmission Line To Grid

Share

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN)says it has restored bulk power supply through its 132-kilovolt Owerri-Ahoada transmission line to the national grid.

In a statement yesterday, Ndidi Mbah, TCN’s spokeswoman, said the line was connected to the grid on April 11 at about 6p.m.

TCN said the connection followed the completion of the reconstruction efforts on the line due to a vandalisation that caused the collapse of four transmission towers.

The statement added: “With this restoration, the Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company (PHEDC) is now able to supply electricity to Bayelsa and parts of Rivers.

“These areas have been experiencing outages since towers 71 to 74 on the transmission line route were vandalised on March 11.”

