TCN: Power Generation Hits 5,713MW

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) on Tuesday disclosed that the nation’s power generation hit 5,713.60 megawatts, the highest since four years ago.

According to a statement issued by the TCN, the power sector had achieved a new peak generation for the year 2025, which was successfully transmitted.

The agency stated that the feat was recorded on Tuesday, surpassing the 5.543MW recorded on February 14.

It also clarified that though this new peak is 88MW lower than the all-time maximum peak generation of 5,801.60MW recorded on March 1, 2021, it remains a notable achievement.

TCN added that the maximum daily energy also rose to 125,542.06 megawatt-hours, up from 125,159.48MWh achieved last month

“This was recorded on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, at 21:30 hours, with the new generation peak of 5,713.60 megawatts (MW), surpassing the previous peak generation of 5,543.20MW achieved on February 14, 2025, by 170.40 MW.

“Furthermore, a new record for the maximum daily energy ever attained in the history of the electricity industry in Nigeria was also set yesterday, with a total of 125,542.06 megawatt-hours (MWh). This surpasses the previous record of 125,159.48MWh achieved on February 14, 2025, by 382.58 MWh.” the statement added.

