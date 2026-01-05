New Telegraph

January 5, 2026
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
January 5, 2026
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TCN Pledges Commitment…

TCN Pledges Commitment To Efficient Bulk Power Transmission

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) yesterday said it would harness the power of automation and digital transformation to deliver reliable and efficient bulk power transmission services nationwide.

Managing Director Sule Abdulaziz, who gave the assurances, said through the collective efforts of its leadership, the company had demonstrated a strong commitment to project delivery, digital transformation, and the creation of a positive work environment.

Abdulaziz said: “TCN is also automating and digitizing all its processes in alignment with the organization’s corporate goals and has implemented various digitalization projects.

Join New Telegraph WhatsApp Channel

“It emphasizes maintaining equipment and infrastructure in a timely manner through proactive maintenance practices and the procurement of necessary spare parts, ensuring the reliability and efficiency of its operations.”

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Borno Varsity Holds Maiden Convocation, Installs Ooni As Chancellor
Read Next

NHIA Reviews Progress On Health Insurance Coverage