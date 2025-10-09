TCN: Parts Of Lagos To Witness Four-Day Blackout

The Transmission Company of Nigeria yesterday announced a four-day blackout in Lekki, Ikoyi, Jakande, and surrounding parts of Lagos State. TCN’s spokesperson, Ndidi Mbah, said in a statement that the outage would take effect on October 11, 12, 18, and 19, 2025 and would last for eight hours daily.

She explained that the planned outage was due to preventive maintenance of its Ajah/Lekki 330 kV transmission line on October 11, 2025, and on the Ajah/Alagbon 330 kV line on October 12, 18, and 19, 2025, respectively.

She said: “The maintenance on the Ajah/Lekki 330kV line will enable TCN’s contractor to install a transformer protective system on the 300MVA 330/132/33kV power transformer at the Alagbon Transmission Substation.

“Additionally, TCN’s maintenance crew will replace corroded insulators on critical towers of the Ajah/Alagbon and Ajah/Lekki 330 kV transmission lines. “Consequently, there will be an 8-hour outage from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM on the Ajah/Lekki 330 kV line on October 11, 2025, and on the Ajah/Alagbon 330 kV line on October 12, 18, and 19, 2025. “We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause electricity customers in Lekki, Ikoyi, Jakande, and surrounding areas during this period.”