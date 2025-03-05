TCN: Nigeria Hits New Peak Power Generation Of 5,713 Mw

Share

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) yesterday said the Nigerian power sector had hit a new peak generation of 5,713.60 megawatts (MW), which is regarded as the high est daily energy transmission.

According to TCN, the feat was recorded on Tuesday, March 2, 2025, at 9.30pm.

It explained that the new milestone surpassed the previous peak generation of 5,543.20MW achieved. These were contained in a post on TCN’s official X handle yesterday.

It wrote: “The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) is pleased to announce that the nation’s power sector has achieved a new peak generation for the year 2025, which was successfully transmitted.

“This new peak generation of 5,713.60 megawatts (MW) was recorded on Tuesday, March 2, 2025, at 21:30 hours.”

“This surpasses the previous peak generation of 5,543.20MW achieved on February 14, 2025, by 170.40 MW.

Although slightly lower than the all-time maximum peak of 5,801.60MW recorded on March 1, 2021, by 88MW, this achievement remains significant.”

