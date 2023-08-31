TCN: Nigeria Achieves 400 Days Without System Collapse

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has said that Nigeria has achieved system stability for 400 days without recording any collapse. General Manager for Public Affairs, TCN, Ndi- di Mbah, in a statement yesterday, said this was an extraordinary milestone.

The statement read: “In an extraordinary milestone achievement, the Nigerian power grid has recorded an unparalleled period of stability in the history of the power sector, operating without any major disruptions or system collapse for an impressive span of 400 consecutive days and counting.

“This milestone signifies a remarkable advancement in the nation’s efforts to strengthen its power infrastructure and ensure a reliable and dependable electricity supply for distribution load centres and onward distribution to electricity customers nationwide.

“The sustained stability and reliability of the Nigerian power grid can be attributed to a combination of strategic measures and investments in the power system by the Management of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN). Some of the key elements that have contributed to this remarkable accomplishment include the Configuration and Enforcement of Free Governor Control, as well as an effective Under-frequency Relay Scheme, among others.”

“TCN formed a three- person committee to travel across the country for the configuration and activation of the Primary Reserve in coordination with power stations and in line with the provisions in the Grid code. This committee devised a robust monitoring and enforcement mechanism for generating station compliance after activating the unit governor control.