TCN Identifies Weakness in Electricity Act 2023

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) Managing Director Sule Abdulaziz has identified a weakness in the Electricity Act 2023.

He stated that the fourth dimension of the energy supply industry, that is energy storage is missing in the management of the West African Power Pool (WAPP) system.

He added that it is also one of the weaknesses in the new Electricity Act 2023, thus in the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry. Abdulaziz, represented by the Regulations and Compliance General Manager Ali Bukar, said this at the Nigeria Energy Conference 2023 in Lagos, according to a post on TCN’s X handle.

He said: “Market Monitoring and surveillance procedures and organs are being developed and created respectively to provide control over the regional system. “Procurement of ancillary services is also planned for in the market.

“The fourth dimension of the energy supply industry, that is energy storage is missing in the management of the WAPP system and it is also one of the weaknesses in the new Electricity Act 2023, thus in the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry.

“Both Markets should make concerted efforts to provide and ensure that legislation on energy storage is provided, otherwise the emphasis on and importance of renewable energy in the energy mix will be diminished.