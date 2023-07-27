TCN Gets $1.301bn Agency-funded Projects

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has said that it has projects funded by multilateral agencies to the tune of about $1.301 billion. It stated that the four Project Management Units (PMU) funded by the multilateral agencies were: World Bank PMU ($486million Nigeria Electricity Transmission Project); Agence FranÇaise de Development (AFD) PMU ($170million Abuja Transmission Project) and Northern Corridor Project – $200million.

It added other projects as African Development Bank (AfDB) PMU – ($ 210 million Nigeria Transmission Expansion Project) and Japan International Corporation Agency (JICA) PMU ($235 million Lagos-Ogun Power Transmission Project). These were contained in its recent publication titled: ‘TCN, The Journey So Far Under Engr Sule Abdu- laziz,’ posted on its website yesterday.

It said that under the leadership of the current TCN Chief Executive, Engr. Sule Ahmed Abdulaziz the World Bank-PMU and AFD-PMU have made significant progress in their project de- livery milestones. It also said that transmission projects are capital-intensive and require dependable and reliable sources of funding for their timely completion. According to it, TCN, therefore, relies on funds from multilateral agencies through loan support backed by the Federal Government of Nigeria to nance some of its projects.

It explained that these projects are executed by specialized units of the Company called Project Management Units (PMUs). It said: “Under the leadership of Engineer Abdulaziz, TCN has achieved significant improvements in project delivery and embarked on an aggressive digital transformation journey through a strategic plan known as the Nigeria Electricity Grid Maintenance, Expansion, and Rehabilitation Program (NEGMERP) NEGMERP has facilitated the execution of multiple capital and reinforcement projects across transmission regions, reinforcing the grid for optimal elec- tricity evacuation and transmission.”