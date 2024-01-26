TCN: Gas Constraints Responsible for Current Low Power Generation

Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has said that the current gradual drop in power generation into the grid is due to gas constraints to thermal generating companies. She explained that the power distributed to the distribution load centers had reduced and as such can only transmit what is generates, and assured of TCN’s commitment to ensuring an increase in electricity supply to load centers as gas improves.

TCN’s General Manager, Public Affairs, Ndidi Mbah, disclosed this in a statement yesterday. She lamented that the drop in power distribution had impacted the quantum of bulk power available on the transmission grid for onward transmission to the distribution load centers nationwide.

Mbah said: ‘’The Transmission Company of Nigeria, TCN, hereby announces that there has been a gradual decrease in available generation into the grid due to gas constraints to the thermal generating companies, which has impacted the quantum of bulk power available on the transmission grid for onward transmission to the distribution load centers nationwide. “TCN is doing every- thing possible in collabo- ration with stakeholders in the power sector to ensure that it continues to keep the grid intact in spite of the current low power generated into the system.’’

She added: ’Consequent upon the current load on the grid, load distributed to the distribution load centers has also reduced, as TCN can only transmit what is generated. ‘’TCN is committed to ensuring a gradual increase in electricity supply to load centers as gas improves to power available thermal plants. ‘’Please bear with us as we continue to work with the stakeholders in the value chain to ensure sup- ply through distribution companies.”