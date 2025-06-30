TCN Energizes 2 New Transformers In Kebbi, Adds 120mv To Grid

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) says it has energised two newly installed power transformers at its 330/132/33 Kilo Volt (KV) Birnin Kebbi Transmission Substation in Kebbi.

TCN made this known in a statement on its website in Abuja on Sunday by Mrs Ndidi Mbah, it’s General Manager Public Affairs. Mbah said that the 100 and 150 Mega Volt Ampere (MVA) transformers were energised at 1:18 p.m. and 2:56 p.m, on Friday.

According to her, the additional transformers have increased the substation’s capacity from 300MVA to 450MVA. ”As a result of the newly installed transformers, Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company now has an additional 120 Megawatts (MW) of bulk power for distribution to customers across Kebbi, Sokoto, and environs.

”This also enables TCN to ensure normal bulk power supply to Niamey, the Niger Republic. ”We are committed to the continued expansion and maintenance of the nation’s transmission system to ensure a more effective and efficient bulk power transmission nationwide,” she said.