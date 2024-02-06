TCN energises World Bank-funded 100MVA transformers

Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has said that with funding from the World Bank, it has successfully upgraded and energised two 100MVA 132/33kV power transformers at its 132kV Benin Transmission Substation and Ihovbor Work Centre in Edo State. It added that the upgrade had enhanced the bulk power supply to the Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC) for the benefit of Egba, Oluku, Ihovbor, and surrounding areas. General Manager, Public Affairs, TCN, Ndidi Mbah, disclosed this in a statement yesterday on TCN X handle.

She explained that at the 132kV Benin Transmission Substation, the company completed and energised a new 100MVA 132/33kV power transformer on Saturday, February 3, 2024, while it energised a 100MVA power transformer at the Ihovbor Work Centre,.on the January 29, 2024. According to her, the energised transformer at Ihovbor 132/33kV Work Centre will provide increased bulk power supply to Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC) for onward supply to Egba, Oluku, Ihovbor and its environs. She also said the newly energised 100MVA transformer at Benin Transmission Substation will increase the substation’s capacity from 240MVA to 300MVA. She also explained that the projects were part of the collaborative efforts of the World Bank and TCN Management to boost bulk power transmission nationwide.

Mbah said: “Before the recent upgrade, the Benin Transmission Substation had two 60MVA, one 80 MVA, and one 40MVA 132/33kV Mobitra transformer which was upgraded to 100MVA power transformer. “Whilst Ihovbor had 2x60MVA of which one has been upgraded to 100MVA. Capacity at Ihovbor rose from 120MVA to 160MVA.”