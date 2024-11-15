TCN Energises 330kv Ugwuaji – Apir Transmission Line

Share

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), has said it has successfully energised the Ugwuaji – Apir 330 Kilo Volt (kV) transmission Line.

TCN’S General Manager Public Affairs, Mrs Ndidi Mbah, in a statement yesterday also said TCN completed the repairs and stringing of the damaged portions of the transmission line earlier yesterday enabling its engineers to energise the line.

According to her, presently, Apir and Jos transmission substations had picked loads Mbah said: “Expectedly, Jos, Kaduna, Kano, and Yola Distribution Companies will now pick more loads for onward distribution to customers within their franchise areas.

“Recall that the 330kV Ugwuaji – Apir transmission lines had been out of service since October 21 due to the vandalism of the 330kV double circuit transmission lines 1and 2 Line 1 was repaired and restored earlier on October 30.”

Share

Please follow and like us: