TCN Embarks On 10-Day Maintenance In Gombe

Business operators and residents in Gombe State have been informed that ten days of irregular electricity supply as the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) works on its major transmission substation in the state.

In a press release issued on Tuesday by its spokesperson, Ndidi Mbah, TCN announced that the maintenance will run from October 14 to 24, 2025, between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. daily, at the Gombe 132/33kV Transmission Substation.

The exercise, which TCN described as a routine preventive maintenance operation, aims to improve power stability and improve the overall efficiency of the transmission network in the North-East region.

The company stated that the work involves the shutting down of specific feeders and replacing critical control and protection panels — a process that may temporarily affect electricity supply in some parts of Gombe State.

“The planned maintenance will enable our engineers to carry out replacement of protection and control panels on the Shongo 33kV Feeder 8,” the company stated.

TCN, however, clarified that the Jos Electricity Distribution Company would continue to receive bulk power during the exercise.

“To minimise inconvenience, load from the Shongo 33kV feeder will be transferred to the Darazo 33kV feeder, while that of Mallam Sidi will be moved to the Doma 33kV feeder,” the statement added.

The company assured residents that every measure had been put in place to reduce the impact of the exercise on power supply, stressing that the maintenance is crucial for preventing system failures and ensuring long-term service reliability.

Mbah added, “Preventive maintenance remains a key part of our operations. We appeal for public understanding and cooperation as we work to improve the quality and stability of electricity supply in Gombe and its environs.”