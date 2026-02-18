TCN Deploys Traditional Rulers To Curb Vandalism, Right Of Way Violation, Other

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), Kaduna Region, has engaged traditional leaders in a sensitisation campaign against vandalism and encroachment on transmission line Right-of-Way (RoW). General Manager Public Affairs Ndidi Mbah said the campaign was carried out through a series of strategic engagements.

According to her, the General Manager (Transmission), Kaduna Region, Nasir Fada, led the delegation on the sensitisation campaign to key locations, including the palaces of prominent traditional leaders in the Mando and Rigasa communities.

Mbah said the visits were aimed at strengthening collaboration with host communities and addressing the growing safety risks associated with illegal developments beneath hightension transmission lines.

She said: “At the sensitisation meetings, first with the Sarkin Mando, Alhaji Sani Musa, and subsequently with the District Head of Rigasa Community, Aminu Idris, Fada raised serious concerns about the increasing rate of encroachment on transmission corridors.

“He emphasised that the construction of houses, shops, and other structures directly beneath high-tension lines exposes residents to significant health and safety hazards, including the risk of electrocution.”