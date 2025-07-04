TCN Denies Responsibility For Power Outage In FCT

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) on Thursday refuted claims it is responsible for the power outage in several parts of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

The statement follows a claim by the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC), which blamed the outage in areas such as Dilic Hotel, Prime Plaza, Exclusive Stores, Gilmore, Takwa Crescent, and Former Zartech in the FCT on a “technical fault” from the TCN.

However, TCN dismissed the report in a statement issued by TCN spokesperson, Ndidi Mbah.

The statement reads; “The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) informs the public that the power outage affecting Dilic Hotel, Prime Plaza, Exclusive Stores, PENCOM, AMCON, Gilmore, Takwa Crescent, Former Zartech, and its environ is not due to at technical fault from TCN, contrary to Abuja Distribution Company (AEDC)’s claim,” Mbah said.

“TCN’s feeders serving these areas are not in any way experiencing outages. For emphasis, TCN’s feeders serving these areas are functioning normally, contrary to AEDC’s claim.”