TCN Denies Grounding Of National Grid, Blackout

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has said that the national grid has not been shut down, adding that the national grid was intact.

A statement by the management of TCN on Tuesday that as at the time of releasing the statement, the TCN National Control Centre Osogbo which controls bulk power transmission nationwide, was actively operational.

It stated that a report that quoted the Head of Public Affairs of TCN, Ndidi Mbah that there would be a national blackout was false and totally misleading.

It said: “We hereby note that the nation’s grid is intact and supplying bulk electricity to distribution load centres nationwide.

As of when issuing this statement, the TCN National Control Centre Osogbo which controls bulk power transmission nationwide, is actively operational.”

There were unconfirmed reports earlier in the day that electricity workers under the aegis of the National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE) had grounded activities at the national headquarters of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), causing TCN to shut down the national grid.

The reported action of the electricity workers was in compliance with a directive by NUEE for them to join the strike called by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TCN).

It could be recalled that NUEE in a statement by its Acting General Secretary, Dominic Igbebike, had directed its members to comply with the strike directive from NLC and TUC.

The statement read: “With reference to the NLC NEC meeting of 13th November 2023, and the Joint communique from NLC and TUC dated 7, November 2023 on nationwide withdrawals of service on 14th November 2023, if the government refused to address the issues raised from the shortfall of the atrocious event in Imo State on the 1st of November 2023, we affirm that the nationwide strike will commence as stipulated on Tuesday 14, November, 2023.

“To this effect, as national state and chapter executive are requested to start the mobilisation of our members in total compliance with the directive.

“Please note that withdrawal of services nationwide commences from 0,000 hours of Tuesday, November 14, 2023.”

NLC and TUC had declared a nationwide strike and directed their members to embark on a nationwide strike over the assault on NLC President, Joe Ajaero.

The organised labour directed its affiliates to implement the resolutions of the National Executive Council.