TCN Confirms Termination Of Power Supply To Niger

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) yesterday confirmed that Nigeria has cut off electricity supply to Niger Republic as a direct consequence of the recent coup that ousted President Mohammed Bazoum by the military on July 28.

According to Channels TV, TCN confirmed the news through one of its officials in Kano State. Reports said the major cities in the Sahel country had been plunged into darkness because of the power supply cut from Nigeria.

The electricity supply from Nigeria to Niger came directly from the national grid and the cut will not impact any part of the country. Nigeria supplies electricity to Niger, Togo and Benin TCN Managing Director, Sule Abdulaziz, while addressing attendees at the Nigerian Power Consumers Forum explained that Nigeria had been exporting electricity to Niger, Benin and Togo under a country-to-country arrangement.

He stated that the electricity supply to the regional market enables the Federal Government to earn more foreign exchange for national development. He also stated that the regional market would enable generation companies (GenCos) to export power to more West African countries. NBET Managing Director, Nnaemeka Ewelukwa, while appearing before the House of Representatives in November 2021, said there was a strategic reason why Nigeria sells power to some African countries.

He explained that Nigeria sells 6% of the electricity it generated to neighbouring countries as a result of the issues of dams. He said: “At the heart of the transactions is the issue of the damming of the river. We have dammed the river and if we do not provide electricity to countries that are upstream on the river, they can also build their dams which will create a major crisis for the country. “So, there is a strategic reason. If they can dam the river upstream, we are in trouble.”