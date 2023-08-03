TCN Confirms Nigeria Cut Off Power Supply To  Niger – Report

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) on Thursday confirmed that Nigeria has cut off electricity supply to Niger Republic as a direct consequence of the recent coup which ousted Niger President, Mohammed Bazoum.

Channel Television reported that TCN confirmed through one of its officials in Kano State that it has cut off power to Nigeria.

The Head of Niger’s Presidential guard, General Abdourahamane Tchiani and his military junta had on July 28, toppled the elected President and kept him under house arrest.

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) later imposed some sanctions on the Niger Republic following the coup.

The electricity supply from Nigeria to Niger came directly from the national grid and the cut will not impact any part of Nigeria.

Nigeria supplies electricity to Niger Republic, Togo, and Benin Republic.

The Managing Director of TCN, Sule Abdulaziz, while addressing attendees at the Nigerian Power Consumers Forum explained that Nigeria, through TCN, had been exporting electricity to Niger, Benin and Togo under a country-to-country arrangement.

He stated that the electricity supply to the regional market enables the federal government to earn more foreign exchange for national development.

He also stated that the regional market would enable generation companies (GenCos) to export power to more West African countries, which will be evacuated by TCN transmission infrastructure.

NBET Managing Director Nnaemeka Ewelukwa, while appearing before the Federal House of Representatives in November 2021, said there is a strategic reason why Nigeria sells power to some African countries.

He explained that Nigeria sells 6% of the electricity it generated to neighbouring countries as a result of the issues of dams.

He said: “At the heart of the transactions is the issue of the damming of the river. We have dammed the river and if we do not provide electricity to countries that are upstream on the river, they can also build their dams which will create a major crisis for the country.

“So, there is a strategic reason. If they can dam the river upstream, we are in trouble.”