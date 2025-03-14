TCN Confirms 4 Vandalised Towers Along Owerri-Ahoada 132KV Line

Share

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) says four of its towers along the Owerri-Ahoada 132 Kilo Volt, kV, Double Circuit line have been vandalised resulting in their collapse.

In a statement, spokeswoman Ndidi Mbah said that the affected towers, T171 to T174, were compromised, which led to their collapse at approximately 6:23 pm on Tuesday.

According to her, the towers were discovered after a failed trial reclosure that prompted a subsequent patrol.

A “reclosure” refers to the automatic renergisation of a power line after a fault has been detected and the line has been temporarily de-energised.

She said: “Investigations confirmed that the towers’ collapse was a direct result of vandalism. “This incident has disrupted power supply to the Ahoda, Gbarain, and Yenagoa 132kV transmission substations, affecting some parts of Rivers State and the entire Bayelsa, ‘’ she said.

Mbah said engineers led by Emmanuel Apka, the General Manager, Port Harcourt Region had visited the site to assess the extent of the damage.

She said TCN was making frantic effort to mobilise personnel and materials for the repair of the vandalised towers so that bulk power supply could be restored to the affected states.

