TCN Commissions 82 Power Transformers, Adds 8,500MVA To Nat’l Grid

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has marked a major milestone with the commissioning of 82 new power transformers, adding over 8,500MVA to the national grid.

This expansion has boosted the company’s wheeling capability to 8,700MW, with a peak generation of 5,801.84MW recorded on March 4, 2025 – the highest in Nigeria’s history.

Engr. (Dr.) Sule Ahmed Abdulaziz, Managing Director/CEO of TCN, disclosed the achievement over the weekend, noting that the company has made significant strides in expanding power transmission infrastructure, enhancing grid capacity, and improving reliability.

According to Abdulaziz, TCN has advanced several critical projects funded by development partners, valued at over $1.16 billion. Key initiatives include the Abuja Feeding Scheme, which involves the construction of five new substations and a new 330kV transmission line.

Some projects are already completed, while others are ongoing, all aimed at modernizing the grid and expanding capacity.

Abdulaziz attributed the company’s success to the dedication and expertise of TCN staff, saying, “Our most valuable asset is our people, and your hard work has been the cornerstone of our success.”

He expressed confidence that TCN is well-positioned to meet the growing energy demands of the nation.

The expanded infrastructure is expected to enhance power supply reliability, support economic growth, and improve the quality of life for Nigerians.

TCN’s efforts align with the federal government’s broader initiative to strengthen the power sector and ensure stable electricity for households and businesses.

However, Abdulaziz lamented the persistent challenge of infrastructure vandalism, reporting 131 incidents from January to November 2025.

He assured that TCN is working closely with security agencies to curb the menace and expressed confidence in the company’s vision and capacity to become a leading electricity transmission company globally.